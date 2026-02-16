Menzies Aviation Expands Refugee Hiring and Humanitarian Support Through UNHCR Partnership

Menzies Aviation has entered into a new global partnership with UK for UNHCR to strengthen its support of refugees through coordinated fundraising efforts and expanded hiring initiatives.

The partnership marks Menzies’ first global charity collaboration and will enable the company to contribute to UNHCR’s humanitarian programs worldwide. Funds raised through corporate contributions and employee-led fundraising will help support emergency response activities and long-term initiatives focused on protection, education, healthcare and economic opportunities for displaced people.

The agreement builds on an existing relationship between Menzies Aviation and UNHCR, which has included refugee hiring programs in multiple regions since 2024. Through these initiatives and collaborations with UNHCR and other non-governmental organizations, Menzies has hired refugees across its global operations.

In 2025, Menzies partnered with UNHCR’s local integration program in Guadalajara, Mexico, hosting a recruitment event alongside local authorities and the British Embassy that resulted in more than 35 job offers. Since early 2025, the company has hired 47 refugees in Guadalajara alone. To support long-term workforce integration, Menzies provides accommodation and transportation assistance to help remove barriers to employment.

The partnership will also support efforts to expand refugee hiring programs in 2026, with a focus on increasing access to employment and advancing broader economic inclusion. The initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 8, which promotes decent work and economic growth.

Juliet Thomson, chief people officer at Menzies Aviation, said the partnership reflects the company’s global responsibility and ability to support displaced communities.

“As a global business, we have both the responsibility and the capacity to act,” Thomson said. “We are proud to partner with UK for UNHCR as our first global charity partner. This partnership allows us to use our global reach, our people and our resources to support UNHCR’s vital work and make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Emma Cherniavsky, CEO of UK for UNHCR, added that combining hiring initiatives with flexible funding can significantly increase the organization’s impact.

“The combination of hiring initiatives with critically important flexible funding will maximize impact for refugees around the world,” Cherniavsky said. “Hiring refugees not only transforms lives, it also strengthens workforces, communities and economies.”