dnata and Jetstar Extend Contract

dnata and Jetstar have agreed to extend their contract for another four years and expanded their partnership to the airline’s Jetstar Asia operations based out of Singapore.

The contract will see dnata provide retail products across Jetstar’s extensive Asia Pacific network including Jetstar Airways in Australia and New Zealand, Jetstar Asia which operates out of Singapore, and Jetstar Japan.

dnata and Jetstar will continue to work together to create menus which provide a range of pre-order and buy-on-board options for millions of customers each year.

Lou D’alessio, Chief Retail Officer, dnata Catering & Retail Australia, said: “The ever-changing inflight retail trends make data analysis crucial for developing and evolving menus based on customer feedback and sales. We’re committed to sourcing high quality products and constantly enhancing our offering. We look forward to continuing to support and deliver on Jetstar’s ambitious growth plans as a key partner in Australia.”

dnata has recently announced significant infrastructure investments to drive future growth in Australia. This included an AUS$ 17 million inflight catering centre at the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI), which will be capable of producing three million quality meals annually.

dnata also partnered with Melbourne Airport to expand its existing facility, increasing annual capacity to over 25 million meals. Representing an AUS$ 50 million investment, this development will enhance dnata’s ability to meet the evolving needs of its growing customer base with innovative catering and retail solutions.

Serving over 40 airline customers, including Jetstar, dnata operates at nine airports across Australia with a team of over 4,000 hospitality professionals. In the financial year 2023-24, dnata Catering & Retail Australia uplifted over 50 million meals for more than 300,000 flights in Australia. In 2024 alone, dnata has invested more than AUS$ 200 million in products sourced from local Australian suppliers.

Globally, dnata’s catering and retail division is a leading inflight hospitality provider. It produces over 110 million meals annually, serving full-service, low-cost and VIP carriers from more than 60 locations.