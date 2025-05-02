AGI and Atlantis Transportation Announce Strategic Cargo Partnership

AGI, a ramp and cargo warehouse services provider in Canada and the United States, has announced a strategic partnership with Atlantis Transportation Services / ACI Air Cargo to offer streamlined cargo handling and transport solutions across North America.

The collaboration aims to create a seamless, one-stop cargo service combining AGI’s extensive airport infrastructure with Atlantis’s established trucking network.

Atlantis provides both Less-than-Truckload (LTL) and Full-Truckload (FTL) services to major U.S. gateways including Miami, Chicago, New York, and Newark, as well as dedicated links between Montreal and Toronto.

By leveraging AGI’s network of airport facilities as drop stations, the partnership is expected to offer more efficient domestic and cross-border trucking solutions for airlines and freight forwarders.

Jared Azcuy, CEO of AGI said: “We are excited to join forces with Atlantis / ACI Cargo to create a streamlined, one-stop solution for cargo handling and transport.

“This partnership ensures our partners receive the highest level of operational excellence and support.”

The announcement follows AGI’s recent award of a cargo warehouse contract at Toronto Pearson International Airport, and underscores both companies’ commitment to enhancing cargo services at key international gateways.

Sylvain Lacelle, vice president of ACI Air Cargo, added: “This partnership brings not only operational efficiency but also innovative cost-saving solutions.

“By combining ramp, cargo handling, and trucking under one umbrella, we offer customers a seamless experience with greater flexibility and reduced overhead.”