BGS and Wizz Air celebrate 14-year partnership by signing new agreement on fuel supply at Vilnius, Kaunas, Riga and Tallinn airports

Baltic Ground Services (BGS), a leading ground handling service company and a subsidiary of Avia Solutions Group, has recently extended its 14-year partnership with Europe’s fastest-growing airline Wizz Air. The agreement, valid for another year, covers aviation fuel supply for the airline’s aircraft at Vilnius, Kaunas, Riga and Tallinn airports.

Vitalis Dudys, Head of Commerce at BGS Group, commented: “We couldn’t be happier about this opportunity to further strengthen our partnership with Wizz Air, which has been going strong ever since 2011. On this occasion, I’d like to thank everyone at BGS who made this happen and am excited to see where our partnership goes next in the coming years”.

According to Matteo Fregni, Head of Purchasing at Wizz Air: “The cornerstone of our cooperation with BGS has always been the exceptional quality of their services and unwavering commitment to safety, which are both paramount for success in the aviation industry. Given this history, we are confident that BGS will deliver yet again”.

Partnership agreements for into-plane fuelling will be signed with all active Wizz Air divisions: Wizz Air Hungary, Wizz Air UK, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, and Wizz Air Malta.

Wizz Air is currently in the process of expanding its operations in Europe by introducing new travel destinations. Starting on June 30, 2025, the airline will begin operating flights from Vilnius to Budapest three times per week, namely – on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.