CNS Gearing Up for Annual Partnership Conference 2025 in Miami

Cargo Network Services Corporation (CNS) is gearing up to host its annual Partnership Conference in Miami from 13-15 May 2025 at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.

Being held under the theme: Evolution and Resilience: Keys to the Future of US Air Cargo, the conference remains the premier networking event for the US air cargo industry. It brings together around 700 stakeholders and representatives from across the air cargo value chain, creating a forum for discussion and debate. The CNS Partnership Conference combines informative plenary sessions and presentations focused on innovation and changes in the cargo business, with a variety of networking and social functions.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will open the event, given the important role of air cargo for the county.

She will be joined by CNS President Alicia Lines along with numerous recognized leaders of the cargo and aviation community, including:

Patrick Moebel , President, FedEx Logistics, who will deliver this year’s keynote address

Andrés Bianchi, CEO, LATAM Cargo and Peter Penseel, President of Delta Cargo, who are forming this year's Leadership in Air Cargo Panel and will provide perspectives on the current state of the air cargo industry, and also on the sector's key opportunities and challenges

Further plenary sessions will focus on topics such as:

The state of the Industry:

Insights into the current state of the U.S. air cargo industry, including key economic trends, operational challenges, and market dynamics.

Powering the Future of Sustainable Air Cargo:

Key initiatives driving sustainability in air cargo, with a focus on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) adoption and emissions tracking.

Digitalization and Facilitation = Efficiency and Excellence:

Integration of digitization and advanced electronic information, aligned with international standards and seamless collaboration across the entire supply chain.

New Security Requirements from the U.S. Government:

Ensuring compliance with Air Cargo Advance Screening (ACAS) requirements is essential for maintaining the security and efficiency of air cargo operations.

The popular Innovation Stage will provide a forum for topics such as:

Women in Air Cargo:

How diversity strengthens the air cargo industry, fostering innovation, resilience, and business success.

The Value of Certification:

The transformative impact of certification on the air cargo supply chain.

Dangerous Goods (DG):

The importance of responsible DG management, the risks posed by hidden dangerous goods, and the tools available to identify and mitigate these threats.

Building the Cargo Value Chain Workforce of the Future:

Trends and opportunities in cargo training, including industry-led programs designed to develop the next generation of air cargo professionals.

The traditional networking golf tournament will kick-off the conference on 13 May 2025. A new option for non-golfers is a networking sailing tour on a catamaran, offering a unique perspective of Miami. To further enhance networking opportunities, a new Meet & Greet session has been added, during which airlines and freight forwarders can pre-schedule meetings, exchange contacts, explore partnerships, and discuss business opportunities.

Air cargo positively contributes to the socio-economic development of the world and plays a critical role in overcoming extraordinary circumstances, such as natural disasters or humanitarian crisis. Globally, on an average day, 180,000 tonnes of goods reach their destination by air. This is the lifeblood of global trade—driving growth, creating jobs, and spreading prosperity.

As shown in the Value of Aviation Report for the USA, 34.0 million tonnes of air cargo were handled in the USA on an annual basis in 2023.

This year’s host city, Miami, is home to the number one airport for international air cargo in the USA. MIA is the top-ranking global freight hub for the distribution of perishable products, hi-tech commodities, telecommunications equipment, textiles, pharmaceuticals and industrial machinery. Over 90 airlines connect MIA to a global route network of 210 cities across five continents.

> Full program and registration details