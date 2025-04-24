Air Culinaire Worldwide Partners with Everybody Eats to elevate In-Flight Dining

Air Culinaire Worldwide announces its new partnership with Sam Nazarian’s food-tech company, Everybody Eats.

This collaboration brings a portfolio of chef-driven, award-winning culinary brands directly to the skies, elevating the private aviation dining experience to unprecedented heights.

“This collaboration marks a major milestone in the evolution of in-flight dining,” said John Detloff, senior vice president of global network & quality standards at Air Culinaire Worldwide. “We are honored to partner with Everybody Eats and their roster of world-class chefs to bring a new era of culinary excellence to the skies. Our shared commitment to innovation, quality, and service ensures an exceptional dining experience at 40,000 feet.”

As part of this partnership, Air Culinaire Worldwide will debut Everybody Eats’ globally recognized restaurant concepts at its owned and operated kitchens in Miami, FL (MIA) and Teterboro, NJ (TEB), with plans to expand across its international network. This rollout will offer private aviation travelers' restaurant-quality meals and elevated service across North America, Europe, and key global destinations.

Culinary brands launching through the partnership:

Cicci di Carne

TOMA from Manolo and Sofia Vergara

Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi

Casa Dani by Michelin-starred Chef Dani Garcia

MXO by Chef Wes Avila

“Partnering with Air Culinaire Worldwide allows us to bring our chef-driven brands to discerning travelers around the globe,” said Sam Nazarian, founder & CEO of Everybody Eats. “Together, we’re transforming private aviation dining by offering elevated culinary experiences that rival top-tier restaurants—anywhere in the world.”

With this collaboration, Air Culinaire Worldwide continues its mission to set the gold standard in in-flight catering by blending innovation, artisan culinary expertise, and unmatched client service.