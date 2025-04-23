Hactl Achieves Top Standard in New IATA Security Audit Scheme

Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (Hactl) has been awarded "Operating Status" to the IATA Security Management System (SeMS), considered the highest level attainable for new entrants.

The comprehensive IATA SeMS Certification process focuses on six core components: Corporate Commitment and Governance, Resource Management, Threat Assessment and Risk Management, Quality Assurance and Quality Control, Emergencies and Incidents Management, and Security Documentation.

Hactl’s successful certification was achieved following a rigorous on-site assessment by IATA auditors, which provided a comprehensive evaluation of the organization’s readiness and maturity in line with IATA’s SeMS framework. A further, non-mandatory core component – Cyber Security/Insider Threat - was also addressed and thoroughly assessed during the audit.

According to IATA’s SeMS audit report, Hactl demonstrates a strong commitment to aviation security excellence and has embedded security considerations throughout its operations. This includes well-defined governance structures, an evolving security strategy, proactive collaboration with business departments, and a developing culture and awareness of continuous improvement.

“Hactl has built a security governance framework, fostered strong internal collaboration, and shown a commitment to transparency, compliance, and continuous improvement," said Brendan Sullivan, IATA Global Head of Cargo. "This certification demonstrates Hactl’s dedication to creating a culture of continuous improvement across not only their operational policy but the entire supply chain.”

Adds Hactl Chief Executive Wilson Kwong: “We are extremely proud to be one of the first two handlers in Asia to achieve certification under the excellent IATA SeMS scheme.

“Security is multi-faceted, highly-demanding and must keep pace with the ever-changing shape of our industry and its threats. That’s why Hactl is determined to place security at the forefront of its business, and why we welcome the strong external scrutiny and validation provided by SeMS.

“Only by subjecting ourselves to this kind of thorough examination can we be certain that our business, staff and customers are fully-protected from the many potential threats that exist in our business today. We strongly recommend all handlers to participate in SeMS, so that we can all work together to build a totally secure industry.”