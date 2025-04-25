AGI and Atlantis Transportation Services/ACI Air Cargo Announce Strategic Partnership

AGI has announced a strategic partnership with Atlantis Transportation Services/ACI Air Cargo, a provider of cargo handling solutions for airlines and freight forwarders across North America.

Atlantis Transportation Services offers LTL and FTL services to major U.S. gateways including Miami (MIA), Chicago (ORD), New York (JFK), and Newark (EWR), along with dedicated routes between Montreal (YUL) and Toronto (YYZ). Leveraging AGI’s network of airport facilities as drop stations, the partnership enables efficient domestic and cross-border trucking options for customers.

“We are excited to join forces with Atlantis / ACI Cargo to create a streamlined, one-stop solution for cargo handling and transport,” said Jared Azcuy, CEO of AGI. “Our synergies support critical hubs for global trade, and this partnership ensures our airline and freight forwarding partners receive the highest level of operational excellence and support.”

This collaboration follows AGI’s recent cargo warehouse award at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and brings together two industry leaders to offer unified cargo solutions at key international gateways. Combining AGI’s ramp and warehouse expertise with ACI’s freight handling capabilities, the partnership sets a new standard for efficiency, reliability, and customer service.

“At ACI, we’re proud to support this partnership, which brings not only operational efficiency but also innovative cost-saving solutions to the market,” said Sylvain Lacelle, Vice President of ACI Air Cargo.

“By combining ramp, cargo handling, and integrated trucking services under one umbrella, we offer customers a seamless experience with greater flexibility and reduced overhead. It’s a smart, forward-thinking approach that reflects where the industry is headed—streamlined, strategic, and customer-focused.”

Airlines and freight forwarders can now benefit from a single point of contact for integrated cargo handling services, improving turnaround times, enhancing visibility, and driving customer satisfaction.