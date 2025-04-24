Flux Power Launches New G96-G2 High Voltage Battery for Ground Support Equipment

Flux Power Holdings Inc., a leading developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for the electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, has announced the launch of its new G-Series G96-G2 High Voltage lithium-ion energy solution for ground support equipment and its first order by a major airline customer.

Averest Inc., Flux Power's GSE sales and service provider, played a pivotal role in the collaboration and development of the high voltage energy solution driven by customer need, leveraging both Flux Power’s and Averest’s electric solutions expertise and strong commitment to customer satisfaction to design and deploy a new solution to power the GSE industry.

During the design phase the G96-G2 lithium-ion energy solution was sent to Europe to be rigorously tested with one of the leading GSE OEMs who partnered with Flux Power on the project. Flux Power’s innovative 96-volt G96-G2 lithium-ion energy solution will power essential ground support equipment, such as tractors, that require more power for heavier equipment.

“With the launch of the G96-G2 lithium-ion energy solution, Flux Power is delivering an advanced lithium-ion solution that meets the increasing demands for higher voltage, greater efficiency, and sustainability initiatives within the airline sector,” said Kelly Frey, chief revenue officer of Flux Power.

“The launch of the G96-G2 lithium-ion energy solution is a game-changer for airline ground support,” said Michael Hole, director of global sales and marketing at Averest Inc. “This higher voltage and higher capacity solution provides our customers with the extended runtime and power they need for the most demanding GSE applications without compromising on efficiency or sustainability. This is another notable example of how Flux Power continues to innovate to meet the evolving needs of the aviation industry.”

Flux Power's G96-G2 lithium-ion energy solution, featuring sizes of diverse power capabilities, built-in heaters to perform in cold temperatures, and a battery management system (BMS) to monitor and optimize battery health, is specifically designed to meet the rigorous demands of industrial applications, providing reliable, high-performance energy storage with a focus on safety and sustainability. Future purchase orders from this major airline customer are expected to follow the initial G96 shipment.