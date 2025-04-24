Swissport Settles Logan Airport Wage Claims for $3.1M, Massachusetts AG says

Thousands of Bay State employees will see restitution for unpaid overtime and late wages after the Attorney General secured a $3.1 million settlement with airport-services provider Swissport, her office announced on Tuesday.

According to AG’s office, the multi-million dollar agreement comes after the North Carolina based company failed to pay overtime wages, keep accurate payroll records, or pay their employees in a timely manner.

“When employers violate our laws, including through wage theft and untimely payments, workers are unfairly harmed, exploited, and financially deprived,” Campbell said. “My office will continue to enforce our laws to protect and empower workers, reminding employers that Massachusetts is serious about workers’ rights.”

Swissport employs about 2,100 people at Logan International Airport in various roles, including as baggage handlers, refuelers, and cleaners.

“Nearly all of Swissport’s Logan Airport workers were impacted by the alleged violations,” Campbell’s office said in a statement.

The AG’s investigation stemmed from complaints from impacted workers, including those forwarded by Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 32BJ, the union representing many of the affected employees. Roxana Rivera, Assistant to the President of 32BJ SEIU, said that Campbell’s “zealous enforcement of wage and hour laws is desperately important for low-wage workers in particular.”

“We look forward to a continuing collaborative relationship with Swissport that will ensure that workers are properly compensated for the difficult and essential work they do and that systems are in place going forward to ensure workers are protected,” she said.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the AG’s office says Swissport has agreed to “pay over $3.1 million in citations, including restitution for unpaid wages and penalties.”

A spokesperson for Swissport confirmed the settlement, suggesting it was the easier path than fighting the allegations levied against them.

“We can confirm we have reached a settlement with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office to avoid the expense and burden of litigation. Swissport remains committed to upholding the highest standards in our workplace practices and will continue to ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.”