WFS and Cathay Cargo Ink New Cargo Handling Contracts for Portland and Dallas Fort Worth Airports

Worldwide Flight Services has strengthened its partnership with Cathay Cargo through new long-term cargo handling contracts at Portland International (PDX) and Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) airports. This expansion builds upon WFS’ established cargo handling services for Cathay Cargo at Boston (BOS), Houston (IAH), and Los Angeles (LAX), along with ground handling operations it provides for Cathay Cargo at New York (JFK) and Houston.

Operations had commenced on 18 March 2025 at Portland and 15 April 2025 at Dallas Fort Worth, with WFS providing comprehensive cargo handling services that will further enhance

operational capabilities and service excellence for Cathay Cargo and its customers across the Americas.

This strategic expansion coincides with Cathay Pacific’s upcoming launch of direct passenger flights connecting Hong Kong and Dallas on 24 April 2025. Operating four times weekly, these flights will significantly enhance cargo capacity between these two cities. These flights will complement Cathay Cargo’s established freighter operations to create an integrated logistics solution that delivers improved efficiency and greater shipping options for North American customers.

“We’re excited to strengthen our successful partnership with WFS across the Americas, building on our outstanding collaboration in Los Angeles, Houston, and Boston,” said Cathay Director Cargo, Tom Owen. “This expansion provides customers access to WFS’s modernised cargo terminal in Portland and dedicated warehouse space in Dallas Fort Worth, complemented by our new four-times-weekly passenger service launching in April. Together, we’re delivering a seamless one-stop air cargo solution that enhances both service quality and our operational presence across South Central USA. Through this extended partnership, we’re combining WFS’s ground expertise with Cathay Cargo’s global network to deliver world-class cargo services. Our shared commitment to integrated systems, innovative processes, and joint safety and sustainability initiatives enables us to provide customers with superior solutions while upholding the highest operational standards throughout our growing Americas network.”

Michael Simpson, CEO Gateway Services, Americas at WFS, said: “WFS is delighted to expand our longstanding relationship with Cathay Cargo to include Portland and Dallas Fort Worth. These new contracts build on our proven track record for delivering exceptional cargo handling services for Cathay Cargo in key cities in the United States, from coast to coast. Our teams are fully prepared to implement the specialised handling processes and performance standards that Cathay’s cargo operation demands. We look forward to delivering exceptional value through our commitment to operational excellence, safety, and time-critical handling that Cathay and their customers rely on.”

The new agreements further strengthen WFS’ position as a preferred cargo handling partner for leading global airlines and demonstrates its commitment to expanding its presence in strategic North American cargo markets.