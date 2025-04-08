NextGen Ground Handling Services Launches NexOps Software Platform

NextGen Ground Handling Services (NextGen GHS) has announced the launch of its proprietary NexOps software platform that provides real-time reporting to its airline carrier partners on the status of all ground handling operations.

NextGen GHS has initially deployed its ground handling software in four of its airport locations: Austin (AUS); Portland, OR (PDX); Richmond, VA (RIC) and Seattle (SEA).

The NextGen NexOps software includes a mobile application that enables the ground handling crew to instantly record data on a flight, such as arrival time, cargo door opening time, staffing levels, container movement details and more. It improves accuracy and efficiency of reporting by overcoming manual paper-based reporting and reducing related errors.

"The NextGen GHS platform NexOps provides unparalleled reporting and real-time visibility into our ground operations,” said NextGen customer Bob Pfautz, senior manager of U.S. airside operations, DHL, “We can track every step from aircraft arrival to departure, ensuring accurate data, fewer delays and improved decision-making."

President of NextGen GHS Ozgur Yesiltepe added, “In keeping with our philosophy to bring ground handling services into the next generation, our unique software provides our airline partners with complete operational transparency, from aircraft arrival to departure. As the first in the industry with this platform, we are delivering new levels of ground handling services and transparency and advancing the industry by enabling team members to make data-driven decisions.”

NextGen GHS specializes in operations that integrate all phases of ground handling. It provides a full range of services, from package sorting to ULD consolidation, deconsolidation services to passenger and cargo aircraft loading and unloading to meet the unique needs of its clients.

The NexOps software platform’s key features include: