#On-Wing Consulting Outlines Five Questions King Air Owners Should Ask Before a Propeller Upgrade



**Aircraft configuration, certification eligibility, operating objectives and installation planning are among the key considerations for owners evaluating propeller modifications.**



**OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., November 19, 2026** — On-Wing Consulting, Inc., an Oklahoma-based aviation consulting business focused on Beechcraft King Air upgrades, is outlining five important questions aircraft owners and operators should consider before pursuing a propeller modification.



The guidance is particularly relevant as operators evaluate available composite propeller systems and changing certification options. In August 2026, MT-Propeller announced that Transport Canada Civil Aviation had granted Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) SA26-78 for its seven-blade Silent 7 propeller system on specified Beechcraft King Air 300-series aircraft.



The approval covers King Air 300, 300LW, B300 and B300C configurations equipped with Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-60A engines. It also includes specified B300 and B300C configurations equipped with optional PT6A-67A engines.



The installation had previously received approval under FAA STC SA11914IB and EASA STC 10085161.



MT-Propeller manufactures the propeller system, while BLR Aerospace serves as the worldwide distributor of MT-Propeller products for the King Air and Beech 1900 platforms. BLR markets the seven-blade King Air configuration as the Whisper Prop® 7 Blade.



These approvals provide additional certification context for operators, but individual aircraft eligibility must still be verified against the applicable STC documentation.



## Five Questions to Consider Before a King Air Propeller Upgrade



**1. Is the aircraft eligible for the proposed modification?**



Owners should begin by confirming the aircraft model, engine configuration and applicable STC. Existing modifications and aircraft-specific records may also need review before an installation can be planned.



**2. What are the operator's primary objectives?**



An upgrade decision should reflect how the aircraft is actually used. Relevant considerations may include cabin noise, vibration, passenger comfort, operational performance and maintenance planning.



Any expected performance improvements should be evaluated using documented product information applicable to the aircraft's configuration.



**3. How will installation affect aircraft availability?**



Before proceeding, owners should establish the proposed installation scope, provider requirements and anticipated maintenance downtime.



Coordinating modifications with existing maintenance schedules may help operators plan aircraft availability more effectively.



**4. What certification and documentation requirements apply?**



Aircraft records, approved configuration data and applicable installation requirements should be reviewed before finalizing a modification.

An STC approval for a particular aircraft model does not automatically establish eligibility for every individual aircraft or engine configuration.



**5. What is included in the upgrade proposal?**



Owners should clarify which components, installation services, technical documentation and support arrangements are included in a quotation.



Understanding the complete project scope can help operators compare available options and identify questions requiring additional technical review.



## Supporting King Air Upgrade Decisions



Dave Chapman of On-Wing Consulting is identified by BLR Aerospace as an independent sales consultant.



Through On-Wing Consulting, Chapman assists King Air owners and operators evaluating BLR Aerospace winglet and composite Whisper Propeller products.



On-Wing's services include product discussions, quotation assistance and coordination with appropriate aviation partners.



Aircraft owners should confirm installation eligibility, technical requirements and regulatory compliance with qualified aviation professionals before proceeding with a modification.



## About On-Wing Consulting, Inc.



On-Wing Consulting, Inc. is an Oklahoma City-based aviation consulting business providing Beechcraft King Air owners and operators with guidance concerning BLR Aerospace winglets, Whisper Propeller systems and related aircraft modification planning.



**Company Contact**



Dave Chapman

On-Wing Consulting, Inc.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Phone: (405) 831-5466

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.onwinginc.com/



**Additional information:**

https://www.onwinginc.com/whisper-props/