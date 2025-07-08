MT-Propeller Increases TBO for Silent-7 Propeller

After reaching another milestone with 130 flying Silent-7 propellers, several propellers were inspected based on the certification requirements after 2,000 hours in service.

The propellers showed basically no wear or abnormalities. Due to these inspection results, the engineering team at MT-Propeller was able to increase the TBO for the 7-bladed propellers—presently installed on the Pilatus PC-12 series, the King Air 350 series and the Short Skyvan—to 3,600 hours or 6 years, whichever comes first.

MT-Propeller is the world leading natural composite propeller manufacturer with 30 certified propeller models from 2-blade to 7-blade hydraulically controlled variable pitch propellers, for engines producing up to 5000hp, and 2-blade to 4-blade electrically controlled variable pitch propellers, for engines producing up to 350hp as well as two blade fixed pitch propellers.

MT-Propellers can be used on aircraft with piston engines and propeller turbines, as well as on airships, wind tunnels and hovercraft. Fulfilling the highest certification requirements, they are also supplemental type certified on Part 25 aircraft.

MT-Propeller is holder of over 230 STCs and OEM supplier for more than 90% of the European aircraft industry as well as 30% of the US aircraft industry. More than 33,000 propeller systems with more than 115,000 blades are in service.