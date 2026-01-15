FAA Grants STC Approval for 5-Blade Composite Propeller and XP67A Engine Upgrades

The FAA has granted FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval to The Blackhawk Group to integrate its XP67A Engine+ Upgrade along with the 5-blade composite propeller by Hartzell Propeller on a King Air 350 aircraft.

Hartzell’s 5-blade composite propeller reduces aircraft weight by around 20 pounds total by using carbon fiber construction rather than a 4-blade aluminum propeller. It also allows for reduced noise—both cabin and exterior—due to its smaller diameter.

This propeller has been tested extensively, including:

50,000+ flight test hours

20 lightning strike simulations

200+ bird strike tests

Key features of Hartzell’s 5-blade composite propeller include:

Unlimited blade life

Reduced maintenance needs

Improved fuel efficiency

Lengthened uptime

Another aspect of this upgrade is replacing stock PT6A-60A engines with 1200 SHP PT6A-67A powerplants with XP67A Engine+ engines, offering a 24% more horsepower.

Benefits that the XP67A Engine+ offers include:

337+ KTAS cruise speed

Abilty to climb to FL350 in under 18 minutes

Improved takeoff performance

The Blackhawk Group’s STC program for this upgrade initially launched in April 2025. It now allows for Blackhawk to enhance its upgrades of legacy turboprops by:

Increasing speed

Enhancing efficiency

Growing operational value

King Airs that have been modified by Blackhawk commonly sell for an equal or greater value of the airframe and upgrades.

“This STC approval is a major step forward for King Air 350 operators looking to elevate performance without buying a new airframe,” said Edwin Black, president of TBG’s Proprietary Upgrades division.

Black added, “By pairing Hartzell’s composite propeller with our XP67A upgrade, we are delivering a powerful, efficient solution with strong ROI.”

“We are excited to launch this 5-blade carbon fiber propeller STC for Blackhawk-powered King Air 350s,” said JJ Frigge, president of Hartzell Propeller.

Frigge continued, “It is lighter, quieter, and engineered for maximum thrust, making it the ideal match for the XP67A.”

Operators can reserve a delivery position by calling Blackhawk at +1 (254) 755 6711 or sending an email to [email protected].