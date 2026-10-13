JE Technology Solutions Introduces Lower-Fuselage Maintenance Stand for Commercial Aircraft

Part 30-8635 provides adjustable maintenance access for Boeing 737, Boeing 757, and Airbus A320 aircraft

APOPKA, Fla. — October 13, 2026 — JE Technology Solutions announced the launch of its Hell Hole Maintenance Stand, Part 30-8635, a purpose-built platform designed to support access to confined lower-fuselage maintenance areas on Boeing 737, Boeing 757, and Airbus A320 aircraft.

The adjustable stand provides maintenance teams with a more consistent alternative to makeshift access arrangements. Its design supports technician positioning, access to aircraft openings, and the movement of tools and materials within the maintenance area.

Part 30-8635 includes a height-adjustable platform, crank-operated translating ladder, sliding platform extensions, telescoping guardrails, aircraft-safe rubber edge protection, anti-skid walking surfaces, and full-braking polyurethane casters. The stand has a 600-pound platform load capacity, a maximum occupancy of one person, and a 1,000-pound winch capacity for approved material-handling applications.

“Feedback from airline maintenance personnel has been strongly positive. Technicians have highlighted how the stand supports the movement of tools and materials, provides better access to aircraft openings without unnecessarily obstructing the workspace, and offers a more practical alternative to their previous access methods. It has quickly become a preferred access solution, with teams regularly requesting it for applicable maintenance activities,” said Mitchell Hamilton, Sales Manager at JE Technology Solutions and retired U.S. Marine.

The potential return on a purpose-built maintenance stand extends beyond the initial equipment purchase. By reducing repeated setup and repositioning, supporting more efficient movement of tools and materials, and creating a consistent access method across maintenance events, the stand may help organizations recover technician time and standardize workflows.

Additional value may come from improved equipment utilization, reduced dependence on makeshift solutions, and stronger technician preference for the purpose-built stand. JE encourages maintenance organizations to evaluate potential ROI using their own maintenance frequency, setup time, staffing, labor rates, and current access methods.

The Hell Hole Maintenance Stand is available as an existing engineered product; however JE can also evaluate modifications or develop a custom-engineered configuration when aircraft geometry, facility conditions, or maintenance workflows require a different solution.

Commercial aerospace operators, MRO organizations, and maintenance teams can review the complete product specifications, download the Product Guide, or schedule a consultation at jetechnologysolutions.com/product/30-8635.

In addition to aircraft maintenance stands and access systems, JE Technology Solutions provides precision CNC machining for aerospace components, prototypes, replacement parts, and recurring production requirements. By combining engineering, machining, manufacturing, assembly, and inspection within one organization, JE can support customers from initial requirements through final delivery.

About JE Technology Solutions: For more than 20 years, JE Technology Solutions has supported complex engineering and manufacturing programs from its 47,000-plus-square-foot headquarters in Apopka, Florida. JE serves commercial airlines, aerospace manufacturers, U.S. military branches, allied defense programs, government agencies, and industrial operators.

With solutions delivered across five countries, JE combines engineering, CNC machining, fabrication, assembly, inspection, and turnkey delivery under one roof. Its portfolio supports commercial aviation, national defense, transportation, marine, and demanding industrial operations.

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For more information, visit JETechnologySolutions.com or contact [email protected]