JE Technology Solutions to Deliver Custom F-16 Aircraft Maintenance Stands to Chilean Air Force

JE Technology Solutions, Inc. (JE Technology) has announced that the company will provide a custom suite of F-16 Aircraft Maintenance Stands to the Chilean Air Force. This agreement acts as a continuation of the of an existing contract with the United States Air Force (USAF).

JE Technology Solutions Inc. manufactures aircraft maintenance stands and ground support equipment in the United States.

JE Technology supports the U.S. and allied air forces by offering innovative maintenance solution that:

Enhance safety

Improve efficiency

Optimize mission readiness

“We are proud to continue supporting the United States Air Force and our international allies with reliable, American-made equipment designed to keep their aircraft mission-ready,” said Bryan Tyson, sales director, JE Technology Solutions, Inc.

Tyson continued, “These customized F-16 maintenance stands demonstrate our ability to tailor engineered solutions to meet the unique operational needs of the Chilean Air Force.”

The modular stands help technicians access the F-16 airframe, making it easier to efficiently and safely perform tasks like:

Inspections

Repairs

Servicing

Each platform is engineered for optimal ergonomics, durability and compliance with OSHA and USAF standards.

JE Technology also partners with the Department of Defense and its support of Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programs. The company has delivered maintenance platforms for U.S. and allied customers around the world, serving aircraft like: