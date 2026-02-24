JE Technology Solutions Provides 122nd Fighter Wing with Custom F/A 16 Trailing Edge Stands

JE Technology Solutions, Inc. (JE Technology) has officially delivered new customized F/A‑16 Trailing Edge Stands to the 122nd Fighter Wing in support of maintenance operations of the U.S. Air Force.

JE Technology notes that the customized stands offer safe and effective access to an aircraft’s trailing edge, with integrated electrical and pneumatic outlets to reduce cords.

These work stands help technicians maintain efficiency during maintenance activities by reducing limitations to access and providing a work platform that’s easy to reposition.

Key features of the F/A‑16 Trailing Edge Stands include:

Height-adjustable deck

Aircraft-conforming slider system

Secure working interface

Transitioning stairway

Lightweight but durable construction

The aircraft-conforming slider system also offers additional benefits, such as:

Improved ergonomics

Better airframe protection

Close fall-protection gaps

JE Technology’s delivery of these customized stands is the company’s latest contribution to supporting the U.S. Department of Defense. JE Technology also offers purpose-built maintenance platforms for aircraft like:

AH‑64

F/A‑16

F/A‑18

UH‑60

Product Launch Manager, JE Technology Solutions Jonathan Campbell said, “We’re proud to support the U.S. Military with solutions that elevate safety, improve access, and accelerate the pace of maintenance.”

Campbell added, “Every product we deliver is built around the maintainer—lightweight yet durable, intuitive yet robust—so the focus stays on the aircraft and the mission. That is our standard, and it’s why our teams take such pride in this work.”