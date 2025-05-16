Tri-Cities Airport Receives $7 Million Grant for Terminal Expansion Program

The Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) has been awarded a $7 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to help fund its terminal expansion program. This funding will support several enabling projects for the expansion, starting with improvements to the airport’s baggage makeup room.

“Tri-Cities Airport is in the midst of a decade-long terminal redevelopment plan, and this funding adds to previous federal investments to speed up expansion of its outdated terminal and baggage handling infrastructure,” said Senator Maria Cantwell, who helped secure the grant for PSC. “As passenger traffic continues to break records, this investment ensures the airport can meet future demand while supporting local jobs and economic development that benefit the region.”

The funds were awarded as part of the federal Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) program, which under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, provides funding for airport infrastructure, safety, terminal, and roadway projects. In this allocation cycle, more than $66 million in AIG grants were awarded to Washington airports.

“We’re grateful to Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray for securing the federal funding that will allow us to upgrade our baggage system and add three jet bridges,” said Buck Taft, Director of Tri-Cities Airport. “This is a critical step to expanding the terminal and improving the passenger experience.”

Plans are underway to triple the size of the baggage makeup area, making the baggage handling system safer and more efficient. While the construction work won’t affect the traveling public, the results will improve services for passengers, employees, and the entire Tri-Cities region. Last fall, Tri-Cities Airport received a $4 million federal grant to fund baggage system improvements through the Airport Terminal Program, a separate airport grant program under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.