Etihad Airways Launches Direct Flights from Charlotte to Abu Dhabi

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) welcomes Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, as its fourth international carrier.

Etihad will launch four weekly nonstop flights between Charlotte and Abu Dhabi (AUH), marking the airline's first direct service from North Carolina and expanding CLT's connectivity to the vibrant hub for business, culture and tourism in the Middle East. The route provides Charlotte passengers with one-stop access to destinations across the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Asia.

Flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays aboard Etihad’s state-of-the-art, 303-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring both Business and Economy cabins and offering award-winning service and amenities. It will mark the first scheduled service by a Boeing 787-9 aircraft in CLT Airport’s history.

“Etihad’s arrival is a milestone for CLT as we continue expanding our global reach,” said Haley Gentry, CEO of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. “This new route opens the door to the Middle East and beyond, providing our passengers with greater access to international destinations and strengthening Charlotte’s role as a key gateway for global travel.”

“This new service creates a vital connection between Charlotte and Abu Dhabi, linking two important economic hubs,” said His Excellency Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Etihad Airways. “We're opening direct channels for business, investment, and tourism that align with Abu Dhabi's vision for a diversified global economy. Charlotte businesses gain efficient access to the UAE and beyond, while Abu Dhabi strengthens its connections to the American Southeast. Travelers benefit from U.S. Customs Preclearance in Abu Dhabi and gain efficient one-stop access to and from more than 40 destinations across the Indian Subcontinent, GCC, Africa, and Southeast Asia. We're proud to partner with Charlotte Douglas International Airport to deliver this strategic route that will benefit travelers and businesses in both regions.”

“The addition of a direct flight to Abu Dhabi reinforces Charlotte as a world-class city,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. “These new, nonstop flights will be sure to welcome both increased tourism and new business to our region. We are honored to continue enhancing global access for our region’s residents while creating connections for new visitors to enjoy Charlotte’s amenities and entertainment.”

Tickets for the Charlotte–Abu Dhabi route are on sale now at etihad.com. Etihad is the first international airline to launch service at CLT since 2018, when Volaris began nonstop flights to Guadalajara, Mexico.

International travel in Charlotte has grown substantially in recent years. In 2024, CLT saw a 13% rise in international passenger traffic, increasing from 2.1 million in 2023 to 2.4 million. Charlotte Douglas offers service to 42 international destinations.