Oakland Airport Introduces First Battery Electric Shuttle Buses

Oakland Airport (OAK) is introducing its first battery electric shuttle buses to its parking shuttle fleet. Five electric buses, sourced from RIDE, are entering service and will serve passenger and employee parking lots at the airport.

“We celebrate the introduction of our clean, new electric shuttles here at OAK. We look forward to continuing our path towards an all-electric bus fleet in the coming years,” says Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Craig Simon. “Passengers and employees that utilize the new state-of-the-art buses can enjoy quiet, spacious, comfortable, and modern vehicle interiors without emissions!”

These five are the first battery-electric buses to be put in service at OAK and will help position OAK to meet State electrification regulations. This step paves the way for the eventual electrification of the airport’s remaining shuttle buses, which are currently powered by renewable natural gas (RNG). Fleet electrification will continue over the next decade until OAK reaches a 100% zero-emission shuttle bus fleet.

The buses are wrapped with OAK-branded graphics that emphasize the benefits of the all-electric zero-emissions vehicles. The wraps were designed by Oakland-based Chen Design Agency.

The new buses and associated charging infrastructure are partially funded by three different grant programs, including:

Approximately $1.5 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) program funding

$600,000 from the California Air Resources Board Clean Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program (HVIP)

Nearly $600,000 from the California Energy Commission Energy Infrastructure Incentives for Zero-Emission Project (EnergIIZE) Project

OAK is wrapping up construction on a state-of-the-art bus charging depot to accommodate its growing electric bus fleet. Charging infrastructure for the new electric buses, including five new Heliox 180kW DC fast chargers have been commissioned at the airport for this purpose.

OAK's initiative to electrify its shuttle bus fleet marks a groundbreaking stride towards sustainable transportation and operational excellence. This ambitious project showcases a forward-thinking approach to environmental stewardship without compromising on efficiency. Starting in the planning phase with a feasibility assessment, OAK’s implementation strategy has set a high bar for how public transportation systems can evolve. OAK has partnered with The Mobility House to deploy ChargePilot load management software as part of this project which will reduce peak loads, minimize charging costs, and reduce the need for costly future infrastructure upgrades. It exemplifies OAK’s commitment to innovation and technological adeptness in tackling today's energy and sustainability challenges.