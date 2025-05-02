Michael Noonan Appointed as Director of Facilities and Operations for Bishop International Airport

ADK Consulting and Executive Search, a retained consulting and search firm based in Jacksonville, Florida, assisted in the successful placement of Michael Noonan as Director of Facilities and Operations for Bishop International Airport (FNT). Reporting directly to the Chief Operating Officer, he will oversee all aspects of airport maintenance and operations, ensuring the safe, efficient, and compliant functioning of the airport. Mr. Noonan began his new position on April 7, 2025.

Mr. Noonan has over 25 years of multifaceted experience in facility operations management, coordinating, and preventive maintenance. Most recently, he was Deputy Director of Facilities and Operations for Genesee County, Michigan where he was responsible for all county facilities including the Jail, Juvenile Justice Center, Court House, Motor Pool, Animal Control, Health Department, Out County Courts, and Administration Facilities. He has also worked for the State of Michigan, managing all mechanical, structural, and ground operations for multiple state office facilities.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Bishop International Airport Authority team and to embrace the new opportunities that the airport has to offer,” said Mr. Noonan. “The excitement that radiates from customers' faces as they embark on their journeys or return from vacation is truly inspiring. I look forward to contributing to the success of our airport and working together with the team.”