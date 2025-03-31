RS&H promotes Byron Chavez to Vice President, Southwest Division Aviation Leader

The leading engineering, architecture and consulting firm RS&H proudly announces the promotion of Byron Chavez, PE, ENV SP, to Vice President, Southwest Division Aviation Leader.

Chavez has been an integral part of the RS&H team for over nine years, contributing widespread expertise in aviation-specific design, construction and project management. His 18 years of experience encompass over 60 aviation projects, including significant work at airports in California and across the Southwest. Well-known for his leadership on complex aviation projects, Chavez has consistently delivered innovative solutions that align with client needs and industry standards.

During his tenure at RS&H, a few of Chavez’s achievements include leading design efforts on high-profile airfield projects, such as the new Crossfield Taxiway P and Taxiway D Extension at Los Angeles International Airport, and the Midfield Taxiways Project at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. His extensive knowledge of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) advisory circulars, construction safety, and airfield pavement design has earned his industry recognition as a subject matter expert in airside engineering and secured him accolades such as inclusion in Airport Business’ Top 40 Under 40.

Rodney Bishop, Executive Vice President and National Operations Leader of Infrastructure at RS&H, commented on Chavez’s exemplary career growth with RS&H, “Byron [Chavez] exemplifies the dedication and excellence that drive career growth. He continues to set the bar high through his hard work and consistently outstanding results for our aviation clients. I am confident he will achieve even greater success in this new role."

“Hard work and seizing every opportunity have defined my career,” said Chavez. “The strong work ethic instilled by my parents and my experiences working in heavy highway construction prepared me to tackle the most complex projects across various landscapes. My daily goal is to continually improve myself and the team around me to meet the needs of our clients effectively.”

“I look forward to building upon the foundation RS&H has established in the Southwest Aviation market,” Chavez continued. “By applying my knowledge and experience to this role, I am committed to supporting and inspiring my team while mentoring others toward achieving their own career milestones.”

This promotion represents RS&H’s unwavering commitment to both team development and the clients it serves. With Chavez at the helm, RS&H is well-positioned further to expand its innovative aviation solutions in the southwest region.