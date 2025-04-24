DFW Airport Board Appoints Chris McLaughlin New CEO Following Global Executive Search

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) announced the appointment of Chris McLaughlin as the airport’s next Chief Executive Officer, following an extensive global search. Mr. McLaughlin will assume the role on May 19, succeeding current CEO Sean Donohue, who is retiring after more than a decade leading DFW.

With longtime leadership experience in both the public and private sectors, Mr. McLaughlin has a proven record of setting a strategic vision, solving complex transportation and infrastructure challenges, integrating innovative technological solutions and partnering with key local, state and federal stakeholders – all of which align with DFW’s global standing and long-term growth plans.

“I am honored to have been selected by the DFW Airport Board to serve as DFW’s next CEO,” McLaughlin said. “DFW Airport has an extraordinary history, is recognized globally, and has a critical role to play in the region’s future growth. I am inheriting one of the best teams in the business, surrounded by true industry partners with a shared vision, supporting a community and a region that my family proudly calls home. Working together with our Board, our employees, the community and our stakeholders, we’ll continue to transform travel for our region and the world.”

Mr. McLaughlin has decades of leadership experience running complex teams and large organizations. Most recently, he has served as DFW’s Executive Vice President of Operations since 2021, overseeing the airport’s largest division – inclusive of Airfield Operations, the Department of Public Safety, Airline Relations, Environmental Affairs, the Integrated Operations Center, and Cargo. He previously served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Denver International Airport. Prior to his work at airports, Mr. McLaughlin led the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Office of Security Operations, where he played a critical role in establishing the TSA’s PreCheck program. His prior work in the aviation and technology industries included positions with Air Wisconsin Airlines and Frontier Airlines.

Mr. McLaughlin’s appointment was made official this afternoon by a unanimous vote of the DFW Airport Board of Directors:

“DFW Airport is a cornerstone of Dallas’ economic strength and global connectivity,” said Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson. “I am thrilled to welcome Chris McLaughlin to this vital leadership role and look forward to working together leading the third-busiest airport in the world and ensuring that one of our greatest assets continues to drive innovation, investment, and opportunity for our city.”

“Fort Worth has become a major hub for innovation, business and opportunity, with DFW Airport being at the center of this economic engine,” said Mattie Parker, Mayor of Fort Worth. “We welcome Chris McLaughlin into this role and are confident that his leadership will strengthen DFW’s role as a world-class gateway and a major economic driver for Fort Worth and the North Texas region.”

“We are proud to welcome Chris McLaughlin as the next CEO of DFW,” said DeMetris Sampson, Chair of the DFW Airport Board of Directors. “Chris stood out in a global pool of exceptional candidates as a forward-thinking, inclusive leader who understands both the scale and the impact of our mission. We are confident that Chris will guide DFW through its next exciting chapter as we expand the airport, create jobs and opportunities for the community and help power global commerce.”

“DFW Airport has become a centerpiece of our region’s economic prosperity and global connectivity, and Chris McLaughlin is the right person to lead the airport into its next exciting chapter of growth,” said Sean Donohue, DFW’s outgoing CEO. “Chris possesses the experience, leadership and expertise needed to guide an enterprise the magnitude of DFW. He brings a wealth of experience that will benefit the airport as it enters a period of accelerated transformation, and I know he will excel as DFW’s next chief executive.”

Under Mr. McLaughlin’s leadership, DFW will continue executing its multi-billion-dollar capital improvement program while advancing sustainability initiatives, expanding global connectivity, and elevating the travel experience for nearly 90 million customers each year.