American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and Hawaiian Airlines Streamline Operations at JFK Terminal 8

American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are streamlining the connecting traveler’s journey at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) as Alaska and Hawaiian officially move their operations to Terminal 8 in 2025.

The strategic move starts today with Hawaiian kicking off operations of its daily flight from JFK to Honolulu (HNL) out of Terminal 8. Both Alaska and Hawaiian expect to fully move their operations to Terminal 8 by October, including moving their gates, ticket counters and other guest services. With the addition of Alaska, Terminal 8 will be home to 10 oneworld® carriers.

“We are thrilled to welcome our West Coast International Alliance and oneworld® partner, Alaska Airlines, and Hawaiian Airlines to Terminal 8,” said Amanda Zhang, American’s Vice President of Corporate Real Estate. “We continue to invest in JFK to enhance the travel experience for our customers and those of our partners like Alaska and Hawaiian, especially as we make progress on the redesign and expansion of the T8 concessions program, bringing new shops and restaurant options for customers to enjoy.”

Customers should expect an enhanced travel experience with seamless connections, access to world-class lounges and will soon enjoy the more than 60 new shopping and restaurant offerings coming to the terminal as part of the $125 million commercial redevelopment program underway, which is being led by American, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports.

“The new long-term lease at Terminal 8 and our resulting move strengthen our commitment to enhancing the guest experience, improving employee spaces and driving better economic outcomes for our JFK operation,” said Shane Jones, senior vice president of fleet, revenue products and real estate at Alaska Airlines. “Terminal 8 is home to American Airlines — our long-standing oneworld® partner — and this move demonstrates our shared commitment to delivering seamless connectivity for our guests. After two years of thoughtful evaluation, we’re excited to be closer to American and other global partners to better serve guests.”

In addition to easier connections, both Alaska and Hawaiian First Class customers traveling out of JFK on flights longer than 2,000 miles will now enjoy access to the American Airlines Admirals Club lounge. And customers on flights that are more than 2,000 miles who are traveling in a premium cabin that includes a lie-flat product will have access to American’s premium Greenwich Lounge, which features elevated dining, a wine table and luxurious atmosphere.