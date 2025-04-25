Graham Bennett Elected Chairman of Piedmont Triad Airport Authority

The retirement chapter for Winston-Salem businessman Graham Bennett includes a second prominent transportation appointment in being elected chairman of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority.

The authority announced Bennett’s appointment Tuesday. His appointment coincided with the stepping down of Paul Mengert after more than five years as chairman.

Bennett, 72, has represented Forsyth County on the authority board since 2017.

Bennett retired in February as Quality Oil Co.’s president and chief executive after 24 years at the helm and 47 years total with the privately held, family owned energy and hospitality company based in Winston-Salem.

The authority cited Bennett’s “extensive experience in business and civic leadership and his long history championing regional economic and infrastructure development” as key factors in his appointment.

That includes Bennett being selected by Gov. Josh Stein earlier in April to represent the N.C. Transportation Department’s Division 9 region on the state transportation board of directors.

Bennett also is a longtime board member of the Piedmont Triad Partnership, the regional economic development organization comprised of some of the most influential business and community leaders in the Triad.

“PTI is poised for tremendous growth in both commercial aviation and aerospace development,” Bennett said in a statement. “I’m honored to help guide our strategy and support our outstanding executive team and community partners.”

Mengert, representing Greensboro, will remain on the authority board that he has served on since 2012 through the end of his term on April 20, 2027.

Mengert, chief executive of Association Management Group, was credited with guiding the authority and Piedmont Triad International Airport “through a period of transformational growth and industry recognition.”

That includes helping to negotiate the economic-development deals that include Boom Supersonic’s Overture Superfactory and the U.S. maintenance hub for United Kingdom-based Marshall Aerospace.

Boom reached a key milestone on June 17 with the completion of its $500-million facility that will feature 150,000 square feet for the production floor, 24,000 square feet for the office space and 5,000 square feet for the receiving area. The company has pledged to create at least 1,781 jobs at full production by 2029-30.

Marshall Aerospace announced in April 2023 plans for a $50 million maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at PTI with operations beginning in 2025 with about 200 employees.

Mengert also initiated and set in motion plans for a comprehensive renovation of PTI’s 40-year-old terminal, a forward-looking project aimed at modernizing infrastructure, improving passenger experience, and increasing operational efficiency.

These high-profile wins have positioned the airport as a national aerospace magnet. Many additional aviation and aerospace companies are currently evaluating and expressing strong interest in locating — or relocating — to Piedmont Triad International. In a statement, Bennett praised his predecessor, saying, “Paul’s leadership helped catalyze this momentum, ensuring PTI remains a top-tier contender in site selection conversations industry-wide.”

Mengert also initiated plans for a comprehensive renovation of the airport’s 40-year-old terminal that’s aimed at modernizing infrastructure, improving passenger experience and increasing operational efficiency.

“Serving as chairman has been one of the great honors of my professional life,” Mengert said.

“I’m proud of the progress we’ve made in expanding the airport’s economic impact and aviation partnerships, not just across North Carolina but globally. I look forward to continuing my service under Graham’s leadership.”

Kevin Baker, the airport’s executive director, said that “Paul has been an exceptional leader during a period of significant expansion, and we’re grateful for his steady hand and strategic insight.”

“Graham’s deep business acumen, combined with his regional and statewide leadership roles, makes him the ideal person to carry our mission forward.

“We’re excited for what lies ahead.”

