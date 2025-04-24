San José Mineta International Airport Kicks Off “Clean SJC” Initiative on Earth Day

San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) launched Clean SJC, a new employee-led initiative dedicated to keeping the Airport’s landside areas clean and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility. The Earth Day kickoff event brings employees together to take an active role in maintaining a cleaner, more welcoming airport for travelers and the community.



Building on the Airport’s recent milestones including LEED Silver certification of its new Facilities Administration and Fleet Maintenance buildings and upgrade to Level 2 certification in the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, SJC’s staff is leading the way in sustainability efforts, reinforcing the Airport’s commitment to environmental stewardship. Future Clean SJC events will expand to include volunteer creek cleanups along the Guadalupe River, in partnership with Valley Water and the Creek Connections Action Group, extending SJC’s impact beyond Airport grounds.



Today also marked the debut of “Perry” the chick, the Airport’s Sustainability Champion mascot, inspired by San José’s unofficial bird, the Peregrine Falcon. True to his name—Peregrinus is Latin for “wandering”—Perry is a traveler at heart who strives to leave every place he visits cleaner and more sustainable than he found them, reminding everyone that keeping the Airport and our environment clean is a shared effort.



Perry joins the flock of seven endearing chicks that have become a favorite among aviation enthusiasts and SJC travelers alike, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Airport’s inaugural commercial flight in February 1949, which arrived carrying two pilots, seven human passengers and 2,550 baby chickens.



“The service revolution has arrived at SJC, and I’m grateful to see this employee-led stewardship effort take off,” said San José Mayor Matt Mahan. “Clean SJC is a great way to kick off Earth Day, and I look forward to getting out to clean-ups year-round with our Airport staff.”



“SJC has made great strides in environmental stewardship. It is fitting that the Bay Area’s best airport prioritizes the health and wellness of San José residents and the environment alike. The Airport’s commitment contributes to environmental regulatory compliance efforts and aligns with the City of San José’s ‘One Team’ ethos,” said San José City Manager Jennifer Maguire.



“Clean SJC is powered by dedicated staff who are passionate about supporting our community. I am proud of the SJC team for their leadership in sustainability, as we welcome Perry the chick to the Airport family,” said SJC Director of Aviation Mookie Patel.



