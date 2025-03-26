ACI-NA Reports Highlight Economic Impact and Infrastructure Needs of U.S. Airports

Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA) released research showing commercial airports in the U.S. supported 12.8 million jobs and produced $1.8 trillion in economic output last year.

The findings—from two new reports, Modern Airports for a Stronger America: Unlocking Opportunities to Meet Soaring Demand and The Economic Impact of U.S. Commercial Service Airports in 2024—highlight the importance of commercial airports to the local, regional and national economies.

The association also projects that America’s airports need at least $173.9 billion over the next five years to fund necessary infrastructure projects, up 15.1% from just two years ago.

“These reports demonstrate the significant impact that America’s commercial service airports have on our local communities and why it is imperative to continue funding airport infrastructure projects,” said ACI-NA President and CEO Kevin M. Burke.

Burke continued, “America’s airports are integral to communities across the country, serving as engines of economic growth and supporting jobs. This massive economic impact underscores the need for added investment to modernize our airports’ infrastructure to address the increase in passenger traffic in the coming years. We stand ready to work with Congress to deliver reforms to ensure critical airport infrastructure is maintained and modernized.”

The findings on economic impact emphasize the role that American airports play for our nation’s economy, supporting over 12.8 million jobs and providing $619 billion in annual payroll. Airports support a diverse workforce—employing terminal staff, maintenance crews, operations personnel and more—while hosting thousands of additional jobs across airlines, concessions and government agencies. As part of the broader aviation sector, they help generate $1.8 trillion in annual economic output and fuel sustained economic growth.

To sustain this impact and accommodate future demand, ACI-NA notes that continued investment in airport infrastructure is essential, particularly in light of rising construction costs and evolving facility requirements.

With passenger traffic recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, projections show there will be approximately 1.4 billion enplanements by 2040 and 1.7 billion by 2050. Keeping pace with this demand requires funding, particularly for airport terminals, to expand capacity, improve efficiency, strengthen customer service and enhance the passenger experience for all.

As airports continue to support the economy and aviation industry, ACI-NA stresses that meeting infrastructure needs will be essential to support future growth. The report contains several recommendations on how industry and Congress can work together to improve airport infrastructure and equip the aviation industry to meet future demands.