Ashley K. Carvalho Appointed as Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

Carvalho has been with Massport since 2017, focusing on regulatory compliance, policy development, contract negotiations, litigation and other legal matters. Her prior work includes serving as an attorney with the City of Boston, the Committee for Public Counsel Services in Boston, the Miami-Dade Office of the State Attorney in Florida and private law practice. She holds a law degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C., and a bachelor’s degree from Campbell University in North Carolina. “Ashley Carvalho’s deep experience in aviation law, real estate development, construction projects, labor relations, litigation and regulatory matters make her an ideal fit for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority as we embark on a $9 billion capital improvement program for Reagan National and Dulles International airports in the years ahead,” said Airports Authority President and CEO Jack Potter. “We welcome her to our team, and we thank our retiring general counsel, Johnna Spera, for her years of exemplary service to our organization and the traveling public.”