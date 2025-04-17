Ashley K. Carvalho Appointed as Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority
The Airports Authority board of directors approved the selection Wednesday of Ashley K. Carvalho as senior vice president and general counsel, succeeding Johnna Spera, who retires at the end of this week. Carvalho currently serves as senior legal counsel at the Massachusetts Port Authority, or “Massport,” which operates Boston Logan International Airport, Worcester Regional Airport, Laurence G. Hanscom Field, the Conley Container Terminal and Flynn Cruiseport.
