Norfolk International Airport Awarded 4-Star Rating by Skytrax

Norfolk International Airport (ORF) has been awarded a

4-Star Regional Airport Rating after a recent rigorous onsite audit by London-based Skytrax.

Skytrax aviation research ratings are known as a global benchmark of airport standards,

developed through many years of professional experience and qualitative knowledge of the

airport industry.

Additionally, at the World Airport Awards, Skytrax revealed the results of their annual airport

customer satisfaction survey at the Passenger Terminal Expo 2025 on April 9 in Madrid, Spain.

ORF was one of more than 575 airports rated in the survey and was recognized as the #4 airport

in the world among the World’s Best Domestic Airports and the top-ranked U.S. airport in this

category surpassing Dallas Love Field, Chicago Midway, and Kansas City. ORF was also

acknowledged as the only U.S. airport among the global top ten best airports handling less than

5 million passengers.

Norfolk Airport Authority President and CEO Mark Perryman states “We engaged Skytrax for an

intensive two-day airport audit in February. We were extremely pleased to receive a certified

4-Star rating for the third consecutive year. It validates what we already knew to be our strengths

but also provides us a roadmap for improvement from an internationally recognized third party.”

Skytrax apply ratings between 1-Star and 5-Star for up to 800 customer-facing areas of airport

product and service. Product ratings include the airport website, wayfinding, terminal design and

décor, maintenance and cleanliness, passenger flows and efficiencies, and features such as

seating, restrooms, family facilities, accessible travel, leisure and entertainment, Wi-Fi, shopping,

and dining.