JetBlue Announces Leadership Appointments in Airports and Loyalty

JetBlue announced the following leadership appointments:

Daniel Blake has been named Vice President Airports Experience. He will have day-to-day oversight of airport operations across JetBlue’s 100+ destinations spanning the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Caribbean, and Europe. Blake will report to JetBlue’s Senior Vice President of System Operations and Airports, Steve Olson.

“Dan brings deep operational expertise, a strong connection to our culture, and an unwavering focus on crewmembers and customers alike,” said Olson. “Over the past 18 years, he’s played a key role in growing our Boston operation into the success it is today while driving meaningful improvements in reliability. I’m excited to see him bring that same energy and leadership all across our broader network.”

“I’m incredibly honored to take on this new role and continue building on the strong foundation our teams have laid across JetBlue,” said Blake. “I’m especially looking forward to working more closely with crewmembers in every city we serve—supporting them and learning from them as we continue to raise the bar on reliability and the caring service our customers expect from JetBlue.”

Most recently, Blake served as JetBlue’s Director Airport Operations in Boston, with leadership of the airline’s Logan International Airport focus city plus nine other airports across New England. Prior to leading the region, he served in a number of roles in customer service and station operations in Boston beginning on the frontline in 2007 as an airport operations crewmember. He is a graduate of the University of Tampa.

Edward Pouthier has been named Vice President Loyalty & Personalization. Reporting to company president Marty St. George, he will be responsible for increasing engagement with JetBlue’s most loyal customers through TrueBlue, JetBlue’s award winning loyalty program, and its co-branded credit card portfolio.

“Loyalty plays a big role in how we bring JetForward to life,” said St. George. “As we focus on delivering products and perks our customers truly value, we also need to make it easy and rewarding for them to keep choosing JetBlue. Ed has led the transformation of TrueBlue as Director Loyalty Program & Experience—helping turn it into a stronger driver of both revenue and customer loyalty. He’s a smart, thoughtful leader who understands how to build deeper connections with our customers—and I’m excited to see how he’ll shape the next chapter of our loyalty program.”

“I’m thrilled to step into this role and continue building a loyalty program that puts our customers first,” said Pouthier. “For me, it’s all about creating moments that matter—whether it’s earning rewards faster or enjoying perks that actually feel like perks. I’m looking forward to evolving the program in ways that feel fresh, personal, and unmistakably JetBlue.”

Prior to joining JetBlue in 2022, Pouthier worked for nine years at Delta Air Lines in various commercial leadership roles in both the U.S. and Europe. Before Delta, he worked at Sabre Airline Solutions, the Star Alliance, and US Airways. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received his MBA from INSEAD in France.