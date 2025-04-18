Eric Chung Joins The Clark County Department of Aviation as Airport Manager

ADK Consulting and Executive Search, a retained consulting and search firm based in Jacksonville, Florida, assisted in the successful placement of Eric Chung as Airport Manager – Airport Experience & Quality Assurance for The Clark County Department of Aviation. In this position, Mr. Chung will lead the customer experience initiative at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), one of the nation’s largest destination airports. He will provide programming and public-facing events that elevate the guest experience and reflect the local community. Mr. Chung began his new position on March 31, 2025.

Mr. Chung brings over 20 years of experience in luxury hospitality management. Most recently, he was General Manager of Veer Towers at City Center in Las Vegas. Mr. Chung designed and established a unique brand identity and lifestyle experience for this 670-unit iconic luxury residential property. As the Rooms Executive at both The Ritz-Carlton San Francisco and Rancho Mirage, he led a team of professionals across various departments, overseeing operations, guest engagement, and brand standard/promise.

“I’m thrilled to join a talented and dedicated team at LAS,” said Mr. Chung. “I look forward to enhancing our hospitality offerings and creating a unique, memorable, and truly authentic experience for our guests. Viva LAS!”

Mr. Chung received a bachelor’s degree in hotel administration from the University of Nevada.