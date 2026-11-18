Passenger traffic at European airports increased 3.2% year over year in September 2026, while third-quarter volumes rose 3.4%, according to a report released Nov. 17 by Airports Council International (ACI) EUROPE.

Despite sustained demand for air travel, the association warned that rising airfares, persistently high jet fuel prices and cost-of-living pressures could limit growth in the coming months.

Airline seat capacity across European airports is projected to grow by just 1.6% during the 2026-27 winter season, compared with 6.3% last winter.

Olivier Jankovec, director general of ACI EUROPE, said the slowdown will intensify competition among airports seeking to attract and retain airline services.

September traffic figures revealed significant disparities across national markets, reflecting differences in economic conditions, exposure to geopolitical risks, aviation taxes and demand for leisure travel.

Among Europe’s largest aviation markets, Italy and Spain posted passenger traffic increases of 6.4% and 4.2%, respectively. The United Kingdom recorded growth of 1.2%, while Germany saw a modest increase of 0.1% and France experienced a decline of 0.5%.

Europe’s five busiest airports in September were:

Istanbul Airport: 7.85 million passengers (+2.8%)

London Heathrow: 7.18 million passengers (-2.3%)

Madrid-Barajas: 6.31 million passengers (+6.6%)

Paris-Charles de Gaulle: 6.22 million passengers (+1.5%)

Amsterdam Schiphol: 6.21 million passengers (+2%)

Smaller airports, those serving fewer than 1 million passengers annually, continued to struggle with their post-pandemic recovery. Despite year-over-year growth of 3.9% in September, passenger volumes remained 24.3% below 2019 levels.

Meanwhile, European airport freight volumes increased 3% year over year, and aircraft movements rose 1.9%.

ACI EUROPE’s monthly traffic reporting covers more than 450 airports, accounting for more than 95% of European airport traffic.