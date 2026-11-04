YYC First Airport in Canada to Deploy ApronAI in Cargo Operations

As demand for air cargo continues to grow, Calgary Airports is expanding Assaia's ApronAI platform to YYC Calgary International Airport’s (YYC) air cargo operations, becoming the first airport in Canada to deploy the technology in this environment. AI-enabled cameras are now installed at Apron 9, one of the airport's dedicated cargo aprons, and the system will go live on Nov. 10, 2026.

The expansion follows last year's rollout of the platform across YYC's passenger gates. On the cargo apron, it will track each freighter turnaround from arrival to departure and log when key steps like unloading, loading and fuelling begin and end. Calgary Airports, cargo operators and ground handlers will receive the same real-time turnaround information.

"We're going live just ahead of our busiest stretch of the year for cargo, and that timing is intentional," said Megan Gupton, Chief Information Officer, Calgary Airports. "Peak season tests every part of the operation. It will show us and our partners where things run smoothly and where we can improve, and we'll use what we learn to plan for 2027 and beyond."

The project received support from the Government of Canada through the National Trade Corridors Fund. The fund supports transportation infrastructure and technology projects intended to improve the movement of goods in Canada.

"Building a stronger economy means making smart investments in the infrastructure and technology that keep Canada moving,” said The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons.

MacKinnon added, “Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, we're helping transportation hubs like YYC Calgary International Airport adopt innovative solutions that improve efficiency, strengthen supply chains, and support businesses across the country. Projects like this one are helping build a more resilient transportation system while creating the conditions for sustainable economic growth now and into the future."

YYC recorded more than 5,200 cargo landings last year and handles more than 70 per cent of Alberta's air cargo tonnage. Calgary Airports has invested more than $100 million in cargo infrastructure, including facilities for e-commerce, perishables, pharmaceuticals, oversized industrial equipment and live animals.

“Cargo turnarounds present a different set of challenges to passenger operations. The processes can vary significantly depending on the nature of the cargo and the handling requirements, making it harder to predict how long each turnaround should take," said Christiaan Hen, CEO, Assaia.

Hen added, "By capturing exactly what happens on the apron, ApronAI gives Calgary Airports and its partners the data to better understand that variability and identify opportunities to make cargo operations more predictable and efficient."

As Calgary Airports continues to grow its cargo business and expand operational capabilities, the airport is preparing to welcome the global cargo community next year as host of the International Air Transport Association's World Cargo Symposium, the largest annual gathering of the global air cargo industry.