More Bomb Threats at Airports in Prague and Paris

Prague — Czech and French aviation authorities reported further bomb threats on Friday.

Prague's Václav Havel Airport had again been dealing with bomb threats targeting passenger flights, police and airport authorities in the Czech capital said on Friday.

A larger number of arriving and departing aircraft had been affected, police posted on X, adding that the necessary security measures had been put in place, with "minimal impact" on normal operations at international airport.

An airport spokeswoman said the threats had targeted nine flights.

According to media reports, affected aircraft are inspected while still on the airport apron. A mobile X-ray scanner operated by customs officials was used. Police later announced that the explosives searches had yielded negative results.

Searches following similar incidents on Thursday also found nothing.

Operations at the airport were temporarily further disrupted by heavy fog and poor visibility.

The Czech police unit responsible for combating extremism, terrorism and cybercrime has taken over the investigation. The threats were assessed as posing a low level of risk.

No official information was available about the possible motives behind them.

Citing security sources, the newspaper Právo reported that an airport crisis manager had received the bomb threats by email.

In Paris, French prosecutors launched a preliminary investigation into bomb threats directed at flights.

Earlier, further threats were reported against four planes flying over France. All four landed at Paris-Orly Airport, where security checks were carried out.

According to the authorities, a total of 23 such threats were reported across Europe on Friday morning.

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