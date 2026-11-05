Wave of Bomb Threats Disrupts Flights Across Europe

A wave of bomb threats targeting commercial flights across Europe on Thursday, Nov. 5, prompted aircraft diversions, military escorts, emergency inspections and airport disruptions as authorities investigated approximately 20 reported incidents.

Affected airlines included Aer Lingus, Finnair, Ryanair, Wizz Air and LOT Polish Airlines, with security alerts reported at airports in France, Italy, Poland, Bulgaria, Austria, Romania, Spain and the Czech Republic.

An Aer Lingus flight traveling from Dublin to Rome was diverted to a French military air base, where passengers and crew were evacuated and bomb disposal teams inspected the aircraft. A Finnair flight from Helsinki to Rome was escorted by Italian fighter jets, while three Ryanair flights bound for Bulgaria underwent security checks after receiving threats.

Authorities reported finding no explosives or suspicious materials during inspections, and the incidents were widely characterized as hoaxes.

The threats followed similar incidents earlier in the week, raising concerns about a potentially coordinated effort to disrupt European aviation. European Union officials said it was too early to determine whether the threats were connected and called for cooperation among national authorities, airport operators, airlines and law enforcement agencies.

The incidents highlighted the operational consequences of aviation security threats, including flight diversions, aircraft searches, passenger delays and interruptions to airport operations, even when threats ultimately prove unfounded.