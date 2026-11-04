Atlanta Tops Ranking of North America's 10 Busiest Airports

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport retained its position as North America's busiest airport in 2025, handling 106.3 million passengers, according to a new ranking published by Visual Capitalist using data from Airports Council International.

Atlanta outpaced second-place Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, which handled 85.7 million passengers, by more than 20 million. Chicago O'Hare International Airport ranked third with 84.9 million passengers, followed by Denver International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

All 10 airports on the list are located in the United States, with no Canadian or Mexican airports making the cut. Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's busiest, handled 47.2 million passengers, fewer than 10th-place San Francisco International Airport's 54.5 million.

Chicago O'Hare recorded the strongest year-over-year passenger growth among the top 10, increasing 6%, while Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas experienced the largest decline, falling 5.9%.

Despite a 1.6% decline in passenger traffic, Atlanta maintained its longstanding position as the world's busiest airport by passenger volume.

The full ranking, including passenger totals and year-over-year changes, is available from Visual Capitalist.