Atlanta Tops Global Passenger Rankings as O’Hare Leads Movements

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport retained its position as the world’s busiest airport for passenger traffic in 2025, while Chicago O’Hare International Airport ranked first globally for aircraft movements, according to Airports Council International World.

The rankings reflect a year of continued recovery and growth across the aviation sector, with global passenger traffic reaching an estimated 9.8 billion, up 3.6% from 2024 and 7.3% above 2019 levels.

Dubai International Airport and Tokyo Haneda Airport followed Atlanta in total passenger traffic, while Asia-Pacific hubs continued to climb in the rankings, driven by the return of international travel and expanded connectivity. Shanghai Pudong recorded one of the largest gains, moving into the top five, while Guangzhou Baiyun rebounded into the top 10.

In the United States, four airports ranked among the global top 10 for passenger traffic, supported by strong domestic demand. Many of these hubs continue to operate with high domestic passenger shares, contributing to overall stability in traffic volumes.

International passenger traffic reached 4 billion travelers in 2025, up nearly 6% year over year, with Dubai, London Heathrow and Seoul Incheon leading global rankings. Meanwhile, air cargo volumes rose to nearly 129 million metric tons, driven by e-commerce demand and evolving supply chains, with Hong Kong, Shanghai Pudong and Anchorage leading the sector.

Despite the growth, ACI World noted increasing pressure on airport infrastructure, aircraft availability and airspace capacity. Industry leaders said continued investment in airport development and modernization will be critical to sustaining growth and maintaining global connectivity.