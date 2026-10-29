Waymo Expands Autonomous Airport Service in Las Vegas

Autonomous ground transportation is gaining traction at U.S. airports as Waymo begins offering driverless rides to and from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, joining Zoox as another autonomous ride-hailing operator serving the airport.

Launched Oct. 21, Waymo's service provides pickups and drop-offs at dedicated autonomous vehicle zones on Level Zero at Terminals 1 and 3. Initially available to existing Waymo riders in Las Vegas, the service will gradually expand to additional passengers.

The airport connection extends Waymo's existing 24-square-mile Las Vegas service area. Harry Reid is the sixth major airport served by the company, joining airports in Phoenix, Nashville, San Antonio, San Francisco and San Jose.

The expansion follows Zoox's September launch of autonomous airport service in Las Vegas, highlighting the growing role of driverless vehicles in airport ground transportation networks.

"We serve millions of passengers every year, and as new technologies continue to evolve, we're always looking for ways to bring new options and added convenience to our travelers," said James C. Chrisley, Clark County director of aviation.

The addition of another autonomous operator reflects a broader shift as airports accommodate emerging transportation technologies and consider their implications for passenger access, curbside management and ground transportation infrastructure.