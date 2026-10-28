Stray Kitten Finds a New Home After Chance Encounter at O'Hare

A missed flight connection at Chicago O'Hare International Airport turned into an unexpected adoption when a Minnesota traveler encountered a tiny orange kitten outside Terminal 1.

Virgil Wiebe, a law professor from St. Paul, was waiting for a flight home when he stepped outside to enjoy a cigar near a grassy area outside the terminal. That's when an approximately three-week-old kitten appeared and ran straight toward him.

Wiebe searched the area for the kitten's mother or siblings but found none. With his flight approaching, he brought his new companion inside to ask airport personnel for help.

According to NBC Chicago, even Transportation Security Administration personnel were unsure how to handle the unusual situation. Airport staff eventually advised Wiebe that he would need a pet carrier to bring the kitten aboard.

Fortunately, Wiebe's daughter came to the rescue, arranging a DoorDash delivery of a carrier, kitten formula and other supplies to the airport.

United Airlines accommodated the unexpected passenger for a $150 pet fee, allowing Wiebe and the kitten to board their flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport together.

The kitten, now named Macanudo O'Hare after the cigar Wiebe was smoking and the airport where they met, has settled into his new home in Minnesota. He goes by Harry for short.

The little traveler has since received veterinary care and is adjusting to life with Wiebe's family, which includes two other cats.

As for how Harry ended up wandering around one of the world's busiest airports, that remains a mystery.

But thanks to one delayed traveler and a little help from airport and airline personnel, his unexpected journey had a happy ending.