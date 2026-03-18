Plus Ultra Extends Jettainer ULD Deal, Adds IoT Tracking

Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas has renewed its ULD management partnership with Jettainer, extending a long-standing agreement that will also bring new IoT tracking capabilities to the airline’s container and pallet fleet.

Under the renewed contract, Jettainer will continue providing ULD supply and maintenance services for the Spanish carrier. The agreement also includes the phased introduction of IoT tracking technology designed to give Plus Ultra real-time visibility across its ULD operations and generate data to support better fleet utilization and lifecycle performance.

Jettainer has supported Plus Ultra since the airline launched scheduled long-haul service from Madrid to destinations in South and Central America in 2016. During that time, the provider has adjusted the airline’s ULD fleet to match changing network and operational requirements.

As part of the extension, Plus Ultra will be among the first airline customers to adopt Jettainer’s latest IoT tracking solution. Developed in collaboration with Trackonomy, the system combines LoRa and BLE readers at large and medium-sized stations with cellular-enabled units that can also function as mobile readers using meshing technology.

Jettainer said the hybrid approach is intended to improve transparency and operational efficiency by expanding tracking coverage and delivering more detailed process insights across the ULD supply chain.

“Jettainer has supported us for many years along our growth journey and remains the ideal partner to provide first-class ULD services going forward,” said Alejandro Casado, COO and AOC accountable manager of Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas. “The proven reliability of the collaboration, combined with the opportunity to further enhance transparency, visibility, and efficiency through cutting-edge IoT technology, were decisive factors in our decision to extend the contract.”

“Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas is a valued and strong airline partner, and we greatly appreciate the trust expressed through this contract extension,” said Dr. Jan-Wilhelm Breithaupt, CEO of Jettainer. “With our unique IoT tracking technology, we will further enhance operational performance and continue to deliver best-in-class ULD management services in the years to come.”