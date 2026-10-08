FAA awards $84.4 million in AIP funding for Texas, North Carolina, Wyoming airports 

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investing $84.4 million in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants in Texas, North Carolina and Wyoming airports. The funding will go towards strengthening and modernizing essential facilities, improving airfield infrastructure, enhancing passenger amenities and addressing needs that support safe and efficient airport operations.

“Across the country, we are making long overdue investments into airport infrastructure that will enhance the travel experience for American families," said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. "Through runway, terminal, and facility updates, we are making sure our overall systems are more reliable and resilient."

This round of AIP grants includes:

$40.9 million to San Antonio International Airport for airfield drainage reconstruction and erosion control.

$17.5 million to Abilene Regional Airport for terminal expansion.

$16.6 million to Jackson Hole Airport for taxiway rehabilitation.

$3 million to Wilmington International Airport to expand the apron.

“As we continue strengthening our nation’s aviation infrastructure, these grants give airports the resources they need to move forward with important projects,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “From runway and taxiway improvements to terminal upgrades and other critical infrastructure, these investments will help airports across the country maintain safe, efficient and reliable facilities.”