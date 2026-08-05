FAA Awards $870 Million for Airport Infrastructure Projects Nationwide

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding $870 million in Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) to fund 339 projects at airports across 44 states and two U.S. territories, supporting improvements aimed at modernizing facilities, enhancing safety and improving the passenger experience.

The latest round of funding includes major investments at several airports, including:

Los Angeles International Airport — $289 million for a new terminal access road.

— $289 million for a new terminal access road. Miami International Airport — $50 million to reconstruct a terminal roof.

— $50 million to reconstruct a terminal roof. Akron-Canton Airport — $9.1 million to rehabilitate passenger boarding bridges and reconstruct key airport facilities.

— $9.1 million to rehabilitate passenger boarding bridges and reconstruct key airport facilities. Juneau International Airport — $4.2 million to replace snow removal equipment.

— $4.2 million to replace snow removal equipment. Charleston International Airport — $3.7 million to support terminal expansion.

— $3.7 million to support terminal expansion. Sugar Land Regional Airport — $3.5 million for runway reconstruction.

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said the investments will improve airport infrastructure at facilities ranging from regional airports to some of the nation's busiest hubs.

"From our regional hubs to some of America's busiest airports, we are investing in critical infrastructure that will provide American families with a more seamless, efficient travel experience for years to come," Duffy said. "Upgrading our runway infrastructure is part of our work to usher in the Golden Age of Transportation."

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency is accelerating the distribution of funding to address growing air travel demand.

"We're making airports safer and more convenient for travelers across the U.S.," Bedford said. "We're releasing grants at record speed to ensure we keep up with the growing demand for travel."

Airport Infrastructure Grant funding can be used for a wide range of projects, including airport planning, terminal improvements, baggage handling systems, runway and taxiway rehabilitation, roadway and access upgrades, and other safety-related infrastructure improvements.