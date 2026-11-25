U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth said Wednesday federal transportation officials owe aviation workers, the public and Congress “a complete and honest accounting” of what led to equipment failure and a Friday ground stop that halted flights around the country, causing widespread cancellations and delays.

Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat who serves as ranking member of the Senate’s Aviation subcommittee, also raised an eyebrow at U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s request for $50 billion to modernize the nation’s air transportation system, an ask that’s been met with bipartisan pushback.

Aides for the senator said she did believe the price tag for modernizing the nation’s air traffic system could be in the ballpark of $48 billion in total. But speaking with reporters Wednesday, Duckworth said she’d need more information before she’d sign off on requests for funds.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Transportation, Duckworth said Wednesday, have “not given us any details on how this funding would be spent going up to the $50 billion,” noting the administration had requested $30 billion before upping the ask to $50 billion after the ground stop.

“But again, no details on how funding would be spent, no life cycle cost estimate, no detailed master schedule. I am not gonna sign a blank check for $50 billion, or $10 billion,” the senator said, adding she wanted “to see a plan.”

“I want to know how the plan will prioritize safety, in detail,” Duckworth added. “Then we can talk about what that top-line number is. I expect it will be a big one, but (we’ve) got to do all of the planning before that,” she said.

The transportation department’s $50 billion ask includes money for telecommunications systems, upgrades to air traffic safety tools and dollars to build and improve air traffic control towers as well as billions to modernize airport terminals and infrastructure.

In a Tuesday letter to Congressional appropriators, Trump administration officials, including Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, said the “urgent need” for funding “became undeniable when outdated, legacy equipment disrupted aircraft communications and radar feeds,” causing the ground stop.

“I wanted to put everything on the table,” Duffy said at a news conference this week, adding Congress will “make a determination and a decision on what they see as their priorities.”

On Wednesday, Duckworth pointed to $12.5 billion Congress approved for air traffic modernization last year, which she said came with “not a lot of restrictions.” In a statement last week, two Democratic members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said $4.3 billion of the funds had been obligated and only $1 billion spent.

The federal Transportation Department, which says the money has been used for various modernization efforts at air traffic facilities and airports, has said all the money has been allocated and is “on track to be fully implemented” by the end of 2028.

Even some Republicans are questioning the new funding request. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican and chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, said of the funding ask: “I don’t think the full $50 billion will be funded. Some of that is not safety related.”

Duffy has said the ground stop, which lasted for several hours Friday but caused residual flight delays and cancellations throughout the weekend, was called after a new router installed by government contractor L3Harris in Arkansas caused communications and radar problems throughout the air traffic system.

The FAA has stopped installing the type of routers that were linked to the ground stop and the instigating routers are being tested in a lab, according to the Associated Press.

Duckworth said Wednesday she spoke with FAA head Bedford about the ground stop Tuesday but that she was “still not satisfied with many of his answers.”

Asked what questions she still has about the ground stop, Duckworth said “we need to figure out what exactly failed and how it failed.”

Duckworth acknowledged the router in question was being analyzed. “I need to know, why is there not redundancy in the system?” she asked.

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