U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) is calling for a comprehensive air traffic control modernization plan and a detailed accounting of the equipment failure that prompted a nationwide ground stop Nov. 13.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Duckworth, ranking member of the Senate Aviation, Space and Innovation Subcommittee, expressed concern about the lack of detailed spending plans accompanying the Trump administration’s request for additional aviation infrastructure funding.

The administration formally submitted a $50.1 billion funding request Nov. 17, an increase of $20 billion over its request prior to Friday’s disruption.

The proposed investment includes improvements to airport infrastructure, construction of five new air traffic control centers, construction and modernization of up to 140 air traffic control towers and upgrades to telecommunications and digital systems.

Duckworth called for a comprehensive project schedule, life-cycle cost estimates and a clear explanation of how safety improvements would be prioritized. The funding request also has drawn scrutiny from Republican lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the FAA has suspended installation of the type of router implicated in Friday’s outage pending further testing. Lawmakers have requested technical briefings from the FAA and its technology suppliers to better understand the equipment failure and the lack of sufficient system redundancy.

Congress previously approved $12.5 billion for air traffic control modernization in 2025. The Department of Transportation maintains that those funds have been allocated and that implementation is on track for completion by the end of 2028.