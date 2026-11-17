WASHINGTON — Speaker Mike Johnson said Congress would take up the Trump administration’s request for up to $50 billion to modernize air traffic control and airport infrastructure in the lame-duck session, but top Democrats are signaling a fight.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s unusual nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon prompted a multi-agency scramble and a major public relations problem for the White House. By that evening, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was calling for a major unexplained funding increase over the $30 billion request he and White House budget chief Russ Vought delivered to lawmakers just a day earlier.

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, told Fox News on Saturday that he remained in Washington this weekend to work on year-end legislation, including the newly revised $50 billion sought for FAA upgrades.

“We’re working on an aggressive legislative package to finish out the year strong, run through the tape … and this will be added to that,” the outgoing speaker said. “We don’t really need any investigation to understand we need further investment … some of this equipment dates back to the ’80s, so it’s got to be updated, and that’s our responsibility. We’re going to work to get it done.”

President Donald Trump weighed in via social media on Sunday, calling on Congress to provide the funds and blaming the Biden administration for not making air traffic control upgrades a priority.

“We have already started the work, but it should be done all at once, not in drips and drabs. Congress must approve,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The Biden Administration set it back years!”

The FAA said it acted to halt air traffic “out of an abundance of caution” after discovering “excessive data flooding the systems” in two locations, a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio communications site in El Dorado, Ark., where contractor L3Harris Technologies had been deploying a new router.

L3Harris is the lead contractor on a major telecommunications upgrade project to replace legacy copper wire with fiber-optic cables, funded in part by last year’s GOP budget reconciliation package which provided $12.5 billion for air traffic control modernization efforts.

That law included $4.75 billion for “telecommunications infrastructure modernization and systems upgrades,” and Duffy and Vought in their Nov. 12 request asked for another $2 billion for “cloud computing and national airspace system telecommunications.”

As of Oct. 15, they said, more than 68% of the legacy copper wires had been replaced, but more money was needed to finish the job.

But senior Democrats say they won’t sign off on the huge new funding package without more details, arguing that substantial funds previously appropriated remain unspent. Others say if the money is needed that badly, it should be taken from unspent immigration enforcement dollars.

Funding holdup questioned

House Appropriations ranking member Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Transportation-HUD Appropriations Subcommittee ranking member James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., said Sunday that $9 billion remains unspent out of a total $14.4 billion appropriated for air traffic control upgrades since last July.

That figure includes the money provided in the GOP budget reconciliation package plus $1.9 billion from the bipartisan fiscal 2026 Transportation-HUD spending law in February.

DeLauro and Clyburn, in a fact sheet, pointed to an Office of Management and Budget “apportionment” putting over $5 billion of the reconciliation law’s funding on hold until Oct. 1, 2027.

“Recent events are not the result of a lack of funding or support from this Congress,” Clyburn said in a statement.

Making the rounds of the Sunday talk shows, Duffy acknowledged that lawmakers provided a substantial down payment last year. But he argued the money is all accounted for and will be committed to specific projects by the end of 2028 or early 2029.

He also pointed to a need for flexible transfer authority to shift money to higher-priority uses, arguing that the reconciliation law appropriated funds only for specific purposes.

“I’ve got money for radar, I’ve got money for radios,” Duffy said on CNN’s “State of the Union” show. “But I have no money for a new network. I don’t have any new money to build new software to separate planes in the airspace.”

Other Democrats, including Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz, who is a senior appropriator; and Rep.-elect Richard Ojeda, D-N.C., who defeated National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Richard Hudson, R-N.C., in a major upset, say if the administration wants the money, they can tap unspent immigration enforcement funds.

According to OMB apportionment documents, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has about $76.5 billion left in its operations and support account from two recent funding packages – the 2025 reconciliation law and another one enacted for the Department of Homeland Security this year. About $65 billion of that is on hold until Oct. 1, 2027.

Schatz posted on social media that “we should use at least a portion of that money for the FAA. We can solve this problem and not spend any additional taxpayer dollars.”

Safety warning cited

House Appropriations Democrats also cited operational risks from initial deployment of the funds. They highlighted a September report from the Government Accountability Office arguing that the FAA hasn’t done enough planning for its modernization program and is moving too quickly.

“In essence, the FAA is buying delivery speed at the risk of cost uncertainty and potential disruptions,” the GAO wrote in its Sept. 14 report. “The net effect could be that air traffic controllers are forced to continue to rely on severely outdated systems that are prone to failure leading to more system outages, ground stops, flight delays, or worse — safety incidents.”

The report, commissioned well before the latest ground stop, notes problems going back years, including a similar two-hour grounding in January 2023 — the first since 9/11.

The FAA said the latest incident wasn’t tied to the ongoing wire replacement project and that none of the air traffic control towers being upgraded with reconciliation law funds were affected during Friday’s outage.

“It is important to distinguish routine equipment upgrades from the FAA’s broader modernization effort,” the agency said in a questions-and-answers document posted Sunday.

Still, Democrats are skeptical of the new funding request without further justification.

House Transportation and Infrastructure ranking member Rick Larsen, D-Wash., and Aviation Subcommittee ranking member Andre Carson, D-Ind., said Transportation Department and FAA officials were scheduled to brief committee staff on Monday about the $30 billion request. Where the extra $20 billion would go — as yet unexplained — is also likely to come up.

And they were expecting “clear answers” at an early December hearing with FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, Larsen and Carson said in a statement.

Larsen said panel Democrats will revive the committee’s oversight and investigations staff when they take control in January, with rollout of the new air traffic control modernization program “a top priority of this new team.”

Speaking Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Senate majority leader candidate Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., called it “really rich” of Duffy to blame Congress for not providing sufficient funds.

“If they need more, they should come up and justify it,” said Van Hollen, another senior Appropriations Committee member. “I will support what is necessary to have a safe system and a reliable system.”

—David Lerman contributed to this report.

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