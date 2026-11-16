A new artificial intelligence-powered air traffic control software is being used to reduce commercial flight delays at DFW International Airport, a groundbreaking development for North Texas’ airspace operations, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

In one recent instance, the Federal Aviation Administration’s SMART platform recently helped a cargo plane traveling from Tampa International Airport to DFW arrive 12 minutes early, the transportation department told The Dallas Morning News in an email.

The department said that the cargo flight was scheduled to arrive at DFW, the central hub of American Airlines, at a time when demand exceeded capacity. SMART — short for Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories — recommended a shorter, and quicker, route that took the plane south. Air traffic controllers then accepted the recommendation.

“We’re rolling out new tools like SMART in Dallas-Fort Worth that uses super intelligence to help our incredible air traffic controllers save Texans valuable flight time,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement. “SMART will slash frustrating delays, reduce stress on air traffic controllers, and lower travel prices.”

The department did not provide specifics such as what day the flight occurred or what company operated the cargo flight. It also did not say how often SMART has been used to assist passenger flights traffic at DFW.

SMART works by centralizing 200 data streams, including key aviation factors like weather, flight paths, traffic flow and controlling staffing metrics into one platform, according to the FAA’s website. The system’s engine can evaluate the data and see where planes are traveling to, how much traffic the system can handle, and areas where congestion or weather can cause disruptions.

The use of SMART was first deployed in September to assist Washington, D.C.-area airports. The software has since been expanded to air route traffic control centers in Jacksonville, Fla.; Miami; and Atlanta. The tool has since helped reroute nearly 180 flights across the U.S., improving flight times by more than 10 minutes and saving nearly 80 gallons of fuel on average, the department said.

In a statement provided to The News, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said that “continued investment in modernizing our nation’s air traffic control system is critical to improving safety, reliability and efficiency.”

“SMART has the potential to leverage new technology to make better use of airspace, particularly during weather events. We appreciate Secretary Duffy and (FAA) Administrator (Bryan) Bedford’s focus on modernization and look forward to continuing our work with the FAA.”

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