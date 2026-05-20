DFW Airport Recognized for AI-Driven Safety Improvements

Samsara has recognized Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Garden City Public Schools for operational and safety gains achieved through AI-powered fleet and telematics technology.

The organizations received Excellence in Performance awards as part of Samsara’s Connected Operations Awards program, which highlights government and education organizations using connected technologies to improve safety, efficiency and service delivery.

DFW Airport was recognized in the Government category for improvements across its fleet operations. The airport oversees more than 400 vehicles and 1,100 drivers supporting airfield maintenance, emergency response, passenger transportation and public safety functions.

Using Samsara technologies including AI Dash Cams and vehicle telematics, DFW reported a 50% reduction in fleet damage costs while increasing its internal Safety Score from 70 to 99 within six months. The airport also recorded a 91% reduction in harsh braking incidents and an 87% decline in no-seatbelt events.

“DFW Airport and Garden City Public Schools are proof that AI-powered connected operations don't just improve efficiency, they make communities safer and strengthen the institutions people rely on,” said Sean McGee, vice president of product and engineering at Samsara.

Garden City Public Schools earned recognition in the Education category after deploying AI-enabled safety and fleet management tools across one of Kansas’ largest student transportation operations. The district transports nearly 2,000 students daily across more than 35 routes covering approximately 900 square miles.

The district implemented multiple Samsara solutions, including AI Dash Cams, AI Multicam, vehicle telematics, connected maintenance and weather intelligence tools. According to the company, the district reduced accidents by 87%, cut stop-arm violations by 80% and lowered maintenance costs by 66%. Vehicle uptime also improved by 20%.

“The biggest measurable change since implementing Samsara’s technology is increased visibility,” said Shane Burns, transportation director at Garden City Public Schools. “The cameras have saved us in so many situations.”

Samsara said it will honor the winners during its Go Beyond Public Sector event in Chicago, where the company is also showcasing new AI solutions for government and public sector operations.