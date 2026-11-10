Merz Lashes Out at Berlin’s ‘Miserably’ Poor Airport Policies

Berlin — German Chancellor Friedrich Merz gave Berlin's airport policy a damning verdict on Tuesday, arguing that the German capital was unparalleled in its poor transport links.

"There is no other country in the world that treats its capital as miserably when it comes to airport facilities as the city of Berlin," Merz said at an event hosted by the Berlin Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

"There is no other capital city in the world that closes four of its six existing runways – and this is how things are counted in the aviation sector – without providing any replacements, as is the case in Berlin," Merz added, arguing that Berlin needs better connections on all transport routes.

Berlin Brandenburg airport, the only one serving the German capital, has two runways. The city's former airports, Tempelhof and Tegel, had an overall four runways for arrivals and departures.

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