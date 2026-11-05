Dulles Airport Seeks Developers for 200 Acres of Data Center Sites

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) is marketing approximately 200 acres at Washington Dulles International Airport for potential data center development, according to a Nov. 4 report from the Washington Business Journal.

The offering includes two parcels measuring approximately 181 acres and 19 acres, providing opportunities for developers interested in establishing data center facilities on airport property.

The initiative reflects growing interest in using airport-owned land for non-aeronautical commercial development, which can provide an additional source of revenue for airport operators.

Dulles is located in Loudoun County, Virginia, one of the nation's largest data center markets. The airport's proximity to established technology infrastructure and major transportation corridors makes its available land potentially attractive to developers.

MWAA is offering long-term ground lease opportunities for commercial development at Dulles, including sites designated for industrial or data center uses. Development proposals are subject to applicable airport land-use requirements and federal approvals.

The effort comes as Dulles pursues a broader modernization program that includes new passenger facilities, concourses and aviation support infrastructure.